Meet the Micro Puppy Breeder That Paris Hilton and Kelly Osbourne Got Their Dogs From
All of your favorite celebrities get their adorable micro teacup puppies from the same expert breeder, Betty’s Yorkies. The Montréal-based service has uniteed celebs including Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton, Kelly Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne, and Brandy and brother Ray J with the dogs of their dreams over the years.
The Canadian breeder guarantees that the dogs will stay under 2 pounds and are the real deal when it comes to micro pups. Their website boasts teacup puppies as well as French bulldog pups. Their canines range from $6,000 to $12,500, according to their previously sold puppies.
