Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, pleaded with the court to place his 81-year-old father under a conservatorship, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Mauricio, 54, and his sister, Sharon Umansky Benton, asked to be named co-conservators of Eduardo Umansky. Mauricio estimated his father’s annual gross income as $200,000.

In the filing, Mauricio and his sister claimed, “Over the course of the past few months, [Eduardo’s] girlfriend has become more controlling limiting and regulating who [Eduardo] can visit with. She has begun to isolate him and is trying to get married even though they have been together for twenty years and never decided that they wanted to marry.”

“On one occasion, [Mauricio and Sharon] brought their father out to lunch. When his girlfriend learned what happened, she became enraged, verbally and emotionally abusing [Eduardo]. She was livid that she was not consulted before he went to lunch with his children,” the filing read.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mauricio and Sharon added, “[Eduardo] is unable to resist undue influence and fraud and has been taken advantage of by his girlfriend. Over the court of the past eighteen months, [Eduardo] and [Mauricio and Sharon] have discovered that she has taken, secreted and appropriated more than $260,000 from [Eduardo] through undue influence, whether physical or emotional and/or fraud.”

The brother and sister continued, “During this time, [Eduardo] has written more than $260,000 worth of checks to his girlfriend for no reason other than she wanted it. In addition to those checks, there are an additional nearly $100,000 in expenses that have not [been] explained.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

Mauricio said his father “is unable to stop this abuse and behavior and is asking for assistance in reigning in this spending.”

Mauricio and his sister said their father did not have a developmental disability. They said Eduardo would attend the court hearing to testify that he supports the conservatorship. The petition listed Eduardo’s relatives as Mauricio, Sharon and his brother, Boris Umanksy.

The other relatives are Mauricio and Kyle’s children Alexia Umanksy, Sophia Umanksy and Portia Umansky. Sharon’s three children are listed as well.

Maurico and Sharon did not name Eduardo’s girlfriend in the petition.

Eduardo signed a form that said he consented to the conservatorship and nominated Maurico and Sharon to be co-conservators.

A hearing on the matter has been set for later this month.

In July 2023, People reported that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio had been separated for “a while now.”

The couple had been married for 27 years. Kyle and Mauricio have yet to file for divorce.

Getty (2)

As In Touch first reported, Mauricio and his real estate company The Agency are also facing a federal lawsuit over $3.5 million in payroll protection program [PPP] loans that they are accused of not needing. Mauricio and his company denied the claims.

A rep for The Agency told In Touch, “While we are unable to comment on ongoing litigation, we want to emphasize that The Agency has always operated with the highest level of integrity in all aspects of our business. Like many companies, we faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including layoffs and cutbacks. Our focus has always been, and especially during that challenging period, on delivering exceptional service to our customers and supporting our employees. The claims in this case do not reflect the reality of our operations and financial situation at the time we filed for our PPP loans, and we intend to vigorously defend against these meritless claims.”

The case is ongoing.

For her part, Kyle is facing her own drama with her sister, Kim Richards.