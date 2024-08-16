Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, is speaking out and hoping for “justice” after multiple arrests were made in connection to the October 2023 death of the Friends actor.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously,” Keith, 77, said in a statement to People on Friday, August 16. “We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death.”

The Dateline correspondent thanked law enforcement for their cooperation on the case, adding, “We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

The Fools Rush In actor died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, due to the acute effects of the drug ketamine. Five individuals — Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and Eric Flemming — were revealed to have been arrested on August 15 for their “key role in his death.”

According to TMZ, multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants and seized “computers, phones and other electronic equipment” to pinpoint who supplied Perry with the unprescribed substance. The outlet reported that police obtained text messages that revealed suspects discussing the ketamine that Matthew wanted, how they would deliver it and how much the Massachusetts native was willing to pay for it.

“Each of the defendants played a key role in his death. They falsely prescribed, sold or injected the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said during a press conference later that day.

Los Angeles police chief Dominic Choi promised the suspects would receive “meaningful sentences” for their alleged crimes. “[Will] be an example for anyone that is willing to risk or jeopardize distributing and supplying unlawful narcotics to anyone,” he said during the press conference. “You cannot get away with this regardless of your background or socioeconomic status. Breaking the law is breaking the law and you are dangerous and jeopardizing lives.”

Police later confirmed that the 17 Again actor was addicted to ketamine administered by IV before he passed. Perry had spoken out about his struggles with addiction and was open about using ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression. His final therapy session occurred a week and a half before his passing, confirming that the dose responsible for his death was not legally prescribed, as it would have already been out of his system by then.

“Dr. [Mark] Chavez and Dr. [Salvador] Placensia violated the oath they took to care for their patients. Instead of ‘do no harm,’ they did harm so that they could make more money,” Milgram confirmed. “Without performing any medical evaluation or monitoring, they supplied Perry with large amounts of ketamine in exchange for large sums of money.”

Milgram said that after Perry got hooked to ketamine at a local clinic, his addiction to the substance led him to want more of the drug “faster and cheaper.” This led him to buy “from street dealers who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death.”