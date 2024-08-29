Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Hope to Honor His 'Legacy' (EXCL)

The cast of Friends are all horrified by the gruesome details emerging about Matthew Perry’s death, a source exclusively tells In Touch. It’s made them even more determined to honor his legacy and help bring justice in any way they can.

“Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney, Matt and David are in constant communication right now. This brings up so much sadness and anger,” the insider says. “They’re grieving all over again and uniting to support each other through it. Like everyone else, they’re absolutely disgusted by the way he was exploited, and they’re obviously devastated. But at the same time, it’s really strengthened their resolve to get together and help out and do whatever they can to keep the positive side of his legacy intact.”

The source adds that Matthew’s former costars “hate that so much of his personal struggle has been laid bare in the media, but they understand it’s the price of getting some justice for his death, which they absolutely want. So as tough as this is, it is worth it.”

“They’ve also been in touch with Matthew’s family and let them know that they’re all ready and willing to help in any way they can,” the insider continues. “Once the trial is over, they would like to do some sort of Matthew Perry special, something to really honor his life and the bright spark he was so that the ugliness of his final days isn’t the lasting impression. They feel it’s what his legacy deserves. Of course, that will be down the road, and with full input from his family, but for now, the priority is getting through this trial and putting these monsters behind bars.”

Matthew died at 54 years old on October 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was later determined as the “acute effects of ketamine.”

On August 15, authorities announced that five people were charged in an investigation into the 17 Again actor’s death. His former personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was arrested, as well as alleged drug dealer Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha (a.k.a. “the Ketamine Queen”), Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jasveen, 41, allegedly sold Kenneth, 59, the ketamine that ultimately led to Matthew’s death, according to the 18-count superseding indictment. Salvador provided Kenneth with the syringe that he used to inject Matthew with the drug on the day of his death.

Mark, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and admitted to selling ketamine to Salvador. Erik, 54, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death on August 8. Kenneth pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death on August 7.

Salvador’s next hearing is scheduled for October 8, followed by Jasveen’s hearing on October 15.

One day after the arrests were made, Friends cocreator Marta Kauffman said in an interview with London’s The Times that fans should remember Matthew for more than his death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let’s fight the disease,” she said. “And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.”