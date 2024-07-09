Matthew Perry’s surviving Friends colleagues are more committed than ever to keeping his legacy alive and celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary this year – but the ongoing criminal investigation into his death has cast a dark shadow over the plans and provided a major logistical headache.

“They’re still reeling from the loss of Matthew, so on one hand, the idea of celebrating this anniversary without him is beyond painful,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “Especially as there will inevitably be questions about his death, especially with this whole investigation now making headlines.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Besides the late Fools Rush In star, who played Chandler Bing, the core cast consisted of Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

The 30th anniversary of the popular sitcom falls on September 22, one month before the first anniversary of Matthew’s passing. The source says the cast frequently talked about how they would celebrate the milestone together, with Matthew being “so hyped up about it.”

“He had so many ideas about what they should do, so to now go ahead without him is almost too painful for words,” the insider explains. “But at the same time, they do feel it’s important to mark the anniversary somehow and right now they’re in talks to figure out how to do just that with less fanfare.”

The cast of Friends reunited for an HBO Max special in 2021, and the source reveals a future reunion for the series would presumably return in a different format. “The likelihood is that a second round table reunion style event won’t happen and instead they’ll have a lowkey get together where they can also toast and celebrate Matthew’s life together on the anniversary,” the insider explains. “Perhaps appear on Jimmy Kimmel together, that type of thing.”

The cast remains close after their time together on screen, frequently chatting via text and WhatsApp and meeting up as often as possible. “It really is a second family situation for all of them, and that unbreakable bond only intensified after Matthew’s tragic passing,” the source adds.

The 17 Again star was only 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was initially thought to have died from an “apparent drowning,” according to audio obtained by TMZ at the time. However, it was later determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15, 2023, that Matthew died from “the acute effects of ketamine.” In early May, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller was questioned “multiple times” by cops in relation to the criminal investigation surrounding Matthew’s death, In Touch exclusively revealed.

“His death is still a huge wound for them all, and it’s nowhere near healed. And of course, they’re all very aware of the investigation and wanting answers about what really happened, just like everybody else in his life,” the insider concludes. “But they’re steadfast in the view that they need to stick together and focus on the positive aspects of Matthew’s life as well as keeping the franchise going for many generations to come.”