Matthew Perry’s exploitation at the hands of evil doctors and drug pushers has sent the whole of Hollywood into a collective meltdown – as A-listers and power players unite with the actor’s surviving relatives and demand changes and maximum punishment for all responsible, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“This has set off so many alarm bells and really lifted the lid of the underbelly of Hollywood and the level of addiction that is still running rampant,” the source says.

The beloved actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his L.A. home on October 28, 2023. and pronounced dead later that day. He was 54 years old. Though he publicly struggled with addiction for much of his life, he was thought clean at the time. An autopsy later confirmed on December 15, 2023, that the acute effects of ketamine caused Matthew’s death.

“Right now, there’s a whole lot of speculation about what famous names are going to be exposed next, because these dealers, particularly Jasveen Sangha, who is known as the Hollywood ketamine queen, have a ton of celebrity connections.”

Sangha, 41, who federal prosecutors allege ran a “drug-selling emporium” in Hollywood, was arrested in connection with the death of the Friends alum and is facing the prospect of life in prison.

The accused drug dealer is said to have pushed ketamine, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, and other narcotics, according to court documents.

“The word is more bombshells are going to drop as they scramble to defend themselves and throw people under the bus along the way,” the source says.

“Matthew’s loved ones are absolutely horrified that he was prescribed ketamine when it’s a known party drug, regardless of the supposed therapeutic effects, as an addict they feel he should not have been prescribed it and they absolutely feel it was a slippery slope that led him to abusing it again.”

Warner Bros.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s fact sheet on Ketamine states the drug “It is abused for its ability to produce dissociative sensations and hallucinations.”

“Ketamine has the potential for abuse, which may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.” it reads.

Daily Mail reported in August that the actor, who previously battled addiction to opioids, was receiving a staggering “three and six shots of ketamine a day, including the one that led to his death.”

“[Matthew’s] stepfather, Keith Morrison, himself a renowned 60 Minutes investigative journalist, is the one that pushed hard for this investigation,” the source adds.

“His family couldn’t just let this go and they’re happy that charges have been laid but they want to see real justice done with serious jail time so that these depraved dealers and so-called doctors are off the street.”

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” a second source previously told In Touch.

The first source continues: “They blame them for Matthew’s death and have no doubt it was ultimately murder.”

“If they have their way. more people will be exposed in this because they do feel it could save lives, they know Matthew was far from the only star grappling with addiction and being prayed on by dealers.”