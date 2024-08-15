Matthew Perry and his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, were desperate to obtain ketamine for the actor in the weeks before his death, text messages released by prosecutors revealed.

In Touch obtained court documents filed following the arrests made in connection to Matthew’s death.

Prosecutors announced they had arrested two individuals and charged a total of five.

The defendants included Jasveen Sangha aka “The Ketamine Queen,” Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Kenneth, Eric Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez.

At a press conference, prosecutors accused Salvador of learning that Matthew wanted to obtain ketamine in September 2023. Salvador reached out to Mark, who previously operated a ketamine clinic. At one point, Salvador text Mark, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Mark Sagliocco / Getty

The prosecutors said Salvador, “distributed ketamine to Perry and Iwamasa outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose on at least seven occasions.”

“He did so by teaching [Kenneth] how to inject [Matthew] with ketamine, selling ketamine to [Kenneth] to inject into [Matthew], leaving vials of ketamine with [Kenneth] for self-administration, personally injecting ketamine into [Matthew] without the proper safety equipment – including once inside a car parked in a Long Beach parking lot – and failing to properly monitor Perry after [Salavador] injected [Matthew] with the drug,” they said.

Court records show Salvador met with Matthew and Kenneth in a public parking lot in Long Beach, California, where Salvador injected Matthew with ketamine while inside of a vehicle.

Celebrity Crossword 14 Crosswords Play now

“While there, defendant [Salvador] also provided additional vials of ketamine to [Kenneth] in exchange for a partial payment, in cash.”

Authorities said the defendants covered their criminal activity by labeling ketamine as “Dr. Pepper” in texts.

On October 12, Salvador drove to Matthew’s home and injected a large dose of ketamine that caused Matthew to “freeze up and his blood pressure to significantly spike.”

Prosecutors said Salvador told Kenneth something to the effort of “let’s not do that again” but still left additional vials of ketamine at the home for Matthew.

In October 2023, Kenneth began obtaining drugs from Jasveen and the middle man Eric.

Ron Davis / Getty

Prosecutors said Jasveen and Eric provided Kenneth with the fatal dose of ketamine that killed Matthew on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54.

“Using the [Salvador]-provided instructions and syringes, [Kenneth] injected [Matthew] with the ketamine that was sold to him by [Eric] and [Jasveen], including on October 28, 2023, when [Matthew] died at his Pacific Palisades home after receiving multiple ketamine injections,” prosecutors said.

The LAPD executed a search warrant on Jasveen’s home and “found evidence of drug trafficking, including approximately 79 vials of ketamine, approximately 1.4 kilograms (3.1 pounds) of orange pills containing methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and prescription drugs that appeared to be fraudulently obtained.”

If convicted, Jasveen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Salvador faces 10 years in federal prison for each ketamine-related count and up to 20 years in federal prison for each falsification count.

As In Touch previously reported, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, who was dragged into the death probe was not named by prosecutors or charged with any crime. She had been interviewed by the LAPD and had her electronics seized as law enforcement searched for answers.