The prosecutors who charged Matthew Perry’s alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangh demanded she remain locked up until trial, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the government argued they feared Jasveen, aka “The Ketamine Queen,” would not appear in court and poses a significant danger to the community.

Jasveen, 41, was one of five people charged on Thursday, August 15, in connection to Matthew’s October 2023 death. The Friends star was found unresponsive in his hot tub. The medical examiner determined Matthew died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

The toxicology report listed the contributory factors in Matthew’s death as drowning, buprenorphine effects and coronary artery disease.

The medical examiner said Matthew had stopped taking ketamine about six months before his death. The report said the actor had seen a new doctor who believed the treatment was no longer needed. Prosecutors claim Matthew and his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa started buying ketamine from Jasveen and also from Dr. Salvador Plasencia.

California Central District Court

Kenneth, Salvador — along with Jasveen’s alleged associate Eric Fleming and a doctor who helped Salvador secure the ketamine, Dr. Mark Chavez — were also charged.

Jasveen and Salvador were arrested this week. Salvador pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Celebrity Crossword 19 Crosswords Play now

Jasveen pleaded not guilty but the judge held her without bail. In the motion brought by prosecutors pleading the “The Ketamine Queen” to stay behind bars they accused her of being a heartless drug dealer whose drugs had killed two people.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Jasveen’s North Hollywood, California home on March 19, 2024.

The police said they found “significant quantity of illegal drugs, including approximately 3 pounds of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, 79 vials of ketamine, ketamine powder, 2,127 grams of Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“At the time, defendant also possessed drug trafficking tools, such as a money counter, a scale covered in drug residue, a signal and hidden camera detector, and other drug paraphernalia, a drug ledger and a firearm registered to defendant’s boyfriend,” they said. Matthew died in October 2023.

Prosecutors said after her initial arrest, Jasveen was released on $100,000 bond because “the government’s investigation as to” her “additional crimes” were ongoing. Law enforcement found “numerous threads with customers on an encrypted messaging application, Signal, where she discussed selling drugs,” according to the government.

“Defendant saved videos recording herself ‘cooking’ liquid ketamine on a stove top to convert it to powder form.” In the motion, the government said, “Although she also sold methamphetamine and other drugs like magic mushrooms, defendant’s specialty was ketamine, which she routinely sold, holding herself out as a celebrity drug dealer with high quality goods.”

Further, prosecutors said Jasveen had sold ketamine to another victim who died in August 2019. “Defendant has been dealing drugs from the SANGHA Stash House since at least 2019. Defendant’s drug trafficking continued unabated during that half-decade, with defendant blithely indifferent to the fact that her ketamine contributed to the overdose deaths of Victim C.M. in 2019 and Victim M.P. in 2023. Due to the high volume and long history of defendant’s drug dealing, the government is continuing to investigate whether other victims exist,” the motion read.

Ron Davis / Getty

“There are troubling signs that defendant may be continuing to deal drugs while on pretrial release. For one, defendant continues to reside at the SANGHA Stash House, from where she has long conducted her drug business. It is unclear how defendant is financing the property or her current lifestyle. Defendant rents the SANGHA Stash House for thousands of dollars per month, but, as reported by pretrial services, defendant SANGHA has been unemployed since 2019 (prior to which she claimed to have been self-employed as an ‘artist and singer’ who did “art shows”) and remains unemployed since her initial detention hearing. Defendant was driving a rented Range Rover at the time of the initial hearing, and she is now leasing a 2024 BMW,” the prosecutors noted.

Further, the government said Jasveen posted a troubling photo on July 24.

They said she posted a photo on social media wearing a bracelet with the word “Mushy” and several mushrooms charms. “Notably, defendant was arrested in March 2024 at the SANGHA Stash Location with magic mushrooms,” they said. “And on the photo, defendant added text that reads: “Pulling out the old raver candy,” and “#ravetothegrave,” suggesting that she cannot be stopped and will persist in her drug lifestyle until death –– a callous choice of words, considering that her actions have sent two victims to theirs,” the added.

The government said Jasveen is a risk of fleeing due to her being a duel citizen of the U.S. and the United Kingdom. “Based on defendant’s lifestyle and spending, she has the financial means to flee. Moreover, although defendant had her passports confiscated by law enforcement, she holds British citizenship, and has a lengthy history of international travel, including repeated trips to Mexico, Spain and Dubai, as well as trips to Canada, China, Japan, Italy, Greece, South America, Dubai, France and Antigua,” the prosecutors noted.

Jasveen was ordered to remain behind bars until at least her next hearing.