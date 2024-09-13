The surviving stars of Friends have made a somber pact toward the end of his life that’s sure to disappoint the iconic show’s millions of fans — no more reunions following the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

“It wouldn’t be right to do anything without Matty,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The thought of bringing everyone back for a reunion show or a tribute special is just too painful. When Matty died, so did Friends!”

Perry – who was quite vocal toward the end of his life about his longtime addiction problems – was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home last October from the acute effects of the drug ketamine. Hollywood doctors and insiders have been arrested for playing a role in the 54-year-old actor’s death.

All six Friends reunited on screen in 2021 for a whopping paycheck of $3 million apiece — but In Touch’s sources reveal stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have privately agreed any filmed or televised reunions have been “permanently shelved” out of deep respect for their fallen comrade, who played fan fave Chandler Bing.

“While fans may have held on to hopes of one final reunion, the reality is that without Matthew, neither money nor nostalgia can bring the cast together on screen again,” a second insider exclusively tells In Touch. “This truly marks the end of an era.”