Matthew Perry Rarely Steps Out in Public – See All His Recent Photos

Thanks to his net worth, Matthew Perry could probably stay home and kick his feet up for the rest of his life — but, every now and then, he’s been photographed during rare public outings in 2020. Though he shied away from attending events in recent years, cameras occasionally catch him stepping out with friends or family.

Matthew has been taking a bit of a hiatus from acting since the last project he worked on, Kennedys After Camelot, in 2017. Since then, he’s been keeping his life private — including his love life and his relationship with his ex, talent manager Molly Hurwitz.

The couple started dating in 2018, but weren’t spotted together for the first time until December 2019. In February, they made their debut on Instagram when Molly paid tribute to her man. “Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her private account. “HVD to my favorite.” By May, however, the couple “decided to go their separate ways.” A source close to the star told In Touch the breakup “happened very recently” and was “very amicable” after the talent manager had proved to be a “good influence” on the 17 Again actor.

Unfortunately, it seems Matt — who’s been open about his struggle with addiction in the past — is still troubled. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much,” a second source told In Touch. “At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

Photos of his recent outings seem to hint at his downward spiral. In November 2019, cameras found the Odd Couple star looking “disheveled” and “really out of it” following dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying,” an eyewitness said. “He was very messy, sloppy. He looked like a homeless man. … He didn’t look good at all, definitely didn’t seem to care about his appearance or anyone seeing him.”

