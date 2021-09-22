Time to unwind! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, enjoyed a meal for two after the recent “disaster” at Roloff Farms.

The couple sweetly embraced while grabbing a bite to eat together on Tuesday, September 21, smiling for a quick shot captured at the dinery. “[Out] on a date night with this beautiful woman,” Matt, 59, wrote about their quiet night out following an eventful few weeks.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Prior to their romantic evening, Matt and Caryn previously joined his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and her new husband, Chris Marek, for a post-wedding meal.

The Against Tall Odds author later shared a photo showing a tent that collapsed at Roloff Farms following a storm that began on September 17. Rainfall and 14 mile-per-hour winds in Hillsboro, Oregon, appeared to cause the tent to cave in.

“The passing first winter storm said … ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you,'” Matt shared on September 19. “We lose one tent every year. Glad we have time to recover.”

Matt said Amy, 57, had whipped up one of her “amazing din dins” for the group on the night he and Caryn, 53, came over. It seems the A Little Me author wanted to express her gratitude for Matt putting together a construction team to finish building a new barn on the property just in time for her and Chris’ nuptials.

“The farm is ready,” Matt shared via Instagram ahead of the big day. “Never [looked] so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place … Amy’s wedding [is first] priority … then pumpkin season.”

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram(2)

Amy and Chris, 55, tied the knot on August 28 in front of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms. She wowed in a bridal gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, while her groom wore a perfectly tailored black suit.

The couple decided on their venue after carefully considering their options, revealing why they opted for Roloff Farms in a June episode of LPBW. Amy explained, “This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, so it’s easier to have it there.”

On September 18, Amy and Chris celebrated another milestone in their relationship and she took to Instagram to mark the momentous occasion. “Today marks 5 years of knowing and dating each other,” the TLC reality star gushed. “I love you Chris so much and [am] thrilled we’re on this journey together.”