Matt LeBlanc Has 'Friends' Costars Worried Over Appearance (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt LeBlanc is looking exhausted and unhealthy in new photos, and his Friends costars are reaching out and offering to help in any way they can, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Nobody’s body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle, that’s not what’s going on here,” the insider assures. “What’s concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he’s such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next.”

Former Married … With Children actor Matt, 57, rose to international fame with the rest of the Friends alums when their sitcom dominated television in the 1990s and early 2000s. The actor played Joey Tribbiani, the hapless and humorous roommate of costar Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, who often looked after Joey like an older brother.

The two actors became close during filming and remained friends even after the show went off the air in 2004. The rest of the cast also banded together and stayed in touch, too.

However, following Matthew’s death in October 2023, the Man With a Plan alum had rarely been seen out in public. This recent spotting on Friday, September 20 marks the first time the star was pictured in months – and the apparent state of the actor has friends worried.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

“He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” the source continues, “but aside from that, he’s just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing.”

“That’s just plain sad for everyone to see,” the source adds.

After his buddy was found unresponsive in a hot tub in L.A., Matt was the first cast member to individually post a tribute to Matthew Perry.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” the grieving Matt wrote, captioned under a series of photos from some of the pair’s scenes on the NBC sitcom on Tuesday, November 14.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.” Matt ended the post solemnly, before adding one last joke between him and his late pal: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The insider says, “He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy but now it’s as though he doesn’t feel worthy to be in their company somehow.”

“Clearly his self esteem’s taken a knock, and you only have to look at the guy to see he’s let himself go physically too.”

The source reassures that Matt still has his old friends to lean on.

“Jen, Courteney [Cox], Lisa [Kudrow] and David [Schwimmer] all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again. The recent tragedy has taught them all how short and precious life truly is.”