Matt Lauer spent time away from plotting his media comeback to run pick up his dry cleaning and In Touch has the photos.

Matt, 66, was spotted running errands in Bridgehampton, New York, on Monday. The former Today show host looked casual in a crisp white shirt, blue fitted sweatpants, and a baseball hat.

Sources told Us Weekly in April that Matt is “planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim.”

The insider said Matt “wants to get back into the media” and “wants to be relevant again.”

The former talk show host has had a lot of extra time since he was fired in 2017.

Joey Andrew/Startraksphoto.com

At the time, NBC executives decided to fire their top Today anchor for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said, “We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

The announcement shocked Matt’s cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who read Andy’s statement on air.

Gotham/GC Images

Matt spoke out following being terminated.

He said, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he added.

Matt ended, “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

In 2019, Matt’s longtime wife, Annette Roque, filed for divorce.

A couple of months later, it was revealed that a woman named Brooke Nevils accused Matt of sexual assault in his hotel room at the 2014 Olympics. Brooke, an ex-NBC employee, said she went out with Matt which led to them going back to his hotel room.

Getty

She claimed he raped her despite her telling him no. Matt called the allegations “categorically false.”

He claimed the two had a consensual sexual relationship which continued after the Brooke said the alleged assault happened.

“It is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault. It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

He said, “I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014. It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”