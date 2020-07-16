Things are looking up for Matt Lauer. After the former Today show host lost his job — and his marriage — following sexual assault allegations, he’s “doing great,” according to his first wife. Ex Nancy Alspaugh exclusively tells In Touch she “still talks” to her former husband amid his romance with new girlfriend Shamin Abas, and he’s “in a good place.”

“He’s very happy with his new life,” Alspaugh says. “I don’t talk to him about his relationship with Shamin, but he’s very happy.” Though the exes haven’t seen each other recently — he’s spending time in the Hamptons while she lives in Los Angeles — she hinted they may meet up next time he’s in California.

For now, Lauer, 62, seems to be enjoying simply spending time with his new lady. In Touch confirmed the star and Abas were seeing each other in December 2019. The couple were longtime friends before their relationship turned romantic in the wake of his split from Annette Roque. After knowing each other for over 15 years, “one thing lead to another,” an insider told In Touch at the time.

InTouch/MEGA

Abas, a public relations executive, didn’t seem to shy away from the potential scandal. “She knows who he is,” the source said. “She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.” In December, the couple were even spotted jetting off to New Zealand for a romantic getaway. While abroad, they stayed at his sprawling 16,000-acre ranch, where they rode bikes and took in the breathtaking views together.

In July, the lovefest continued after photos showed them checking out a car show with Lauer’s son Jack in the Hamptons. The father of three even took one of the vehicles out for a spin, cruising around in a Ferrari F8, which costs around $280,000. Abas snapped photos as the father and son duo enjoyed the experience.

Lauer and Abas went public with their relationship just three months after the Today alum finalized his divorce with ex Roque. The married couple initially split in 2017 after he was fired from his hosting gig. She soon kicked him out of the house, then later filed for divorce in July 2019. Us Weekly reported they agreed to divide up their properties, with Lauer taking the New Zealand ranch and Roque keeping their Hamptons home. Despite that, they appeared to be on good terms while cheering on daughter Romy at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in August 2019.

The Hamptons clearly have a lot of history for Lauer — but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying his romance with Abas.