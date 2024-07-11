Matt Damon has got Ben Affleck’s back! A source exclusively tells In Touch that the 53-year-old actor is helping his childhood best friend, 51, stay busy amid his impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

“Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble,” says the source. “The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option.”

The Oscar-winning director has long struggled with addiction issues, most recently completing a stint at rehab in 2018 with the support of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “She’s always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids,” says the source. “He’s also agreed to costar with Ben in a new crime thriller called RIP. Anything to keep him from having idle time on his hands.”