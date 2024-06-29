Matt Damon Warned Ben Affleck About Reuniting With J. Lo

Matt Damon reportedly warned his best friend, Ben Affleck, about reuniting with Jennifer Lopez, and now The Martian star is worried Ben might turn to alcohol due to stress.

“Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with J. Lo that this could happen,” an insider told The Daily Mail in an article published on Friday, June 28. “Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again.”

The source added that Ben, 51, has always “been in awe” of Matt’s marriage to wife Luciana Barroso for over 18 years.

“As things started falling apart, Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work,” the insider told the outlet. “Ben spent so much time focusing on J. Lo’s projects just like he did the first time around. He told Ben, ‘What has she ever done for your career?’”

Continuing, the source said, “Matt is the only real guy friend Ben has. He would not let him get back on the bottle and has been on him to make sure of this.”

The Bourne Identity actor’s worries come on the heels of more and more rumors circulating that Ben and Jennifer’s relationship is on the rocks.

On May 15, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Ben and Jennifer, 54, were “headed for divorce” after he moved his belongings out of their shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider said. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The source continued, “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

That same day, J. Lo was spotted seemingly house hunting in Beverly Hills with her longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The two were seen exiting a luxury home in the area. The Argo star, on the other hand, has been staying at their home in Brentwood, California.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer have addressed the speculation surrounding their marriage, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer chastised a reporter for asking about their relationship during a press event for her film Atlas.

“You know better than that,” J. Lo said to the reporter who asked if the rumors about her marital woes were “true” on May 22.

Sima Lu, her Atlas costar, cut in and said, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Afterward, questions about Jennifer and Ben’s marriage were banned during promotional events for Atlas.

“Jennifer doesn’t want any more embarrassing questions asked about the status of her marriage,” a source revealed to In Touch on May 24. “You can feel the energy in the room, though. Everyone is looking to see if she’s wearing her wedding ring or cracks in her demeanor.”