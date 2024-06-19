Matt Damon has plenty of sympathy for Ben Affleck as he deals with another divorce, but he’s keeping out of it for the most part and spending most of his time instead enjoying couples time with his wife Luciana, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

“When it comes to couples’ time, there’s just a lot less drama for Matt and Lucy when they’re hanging out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski than during the increasingly rare times that they get to sit down and hang out with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” a source close to the situation exclusively tells In Touch. “Just because of the way Jennifer conducts herself, even around her friends, she’s a very hard person to let your guard down around, whereas John and Emily are the definition of easygoing.”

Ben, 51, and Matt, 53, have been pals since childhood as they both grew out near Boston. They’ve worked together numerous times over the years including on the Oscar winner Good Will Hunting and the Nike drama Air.

The He’s Just Not That Into You star previously dished to Boston Magazine that he and Matt considered ending their friendship but it didn’t pan out.

“For a while, we thought maybe we should chill and just do other stuff, and not be Matt and Ben, Matt and Ben,” he said in 2013. “We have our company together, we’re developing together. And Matt lives down the street from me like he used to. His kids are living with him, the way we used to live with our folks. The only difference is that we have pools.”

According to a source, “Ben and Matt will always be friends and business partners, but when it comes to blowing off steam and just having a chilled-out time together, Matt can’t get enough of Emily and John.”

“They all have their own 10-plus years of friendship to back that up. Matt and Ben are planning to make another movie together in the near future and that’s taking up most of their time, but he’s under no obligation to be part of Ben’s personal pity party over whatever problems he’s having with Jennifer or his kids,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Ben has to deal with that stuff himself, and that’s always been Matt and Lucy’s position, even during the best of times.”

As Bennifer fans know, the Jersey Girl star and wife J. Lo’s marriage is on the rocks and the couple are heading for divorce. The father of three – who shares children Violet, Fin and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – has moved out of his and Jen’s marital home and into a $100,000 per month rental property in Brentwood, California.

“Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control this situation, unpleasant as it is,” a source previously told In Touch of the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist, 54. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her, she’s still his wife, she loves him no matter what, and she loves his kids like they were her own.”