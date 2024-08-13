Basketball Wives alum Gloria Govan and her ex-husband, Matt Barnes, reached a settlement after she accused him of owing her over $250,000 in back support, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Gloria, 39, agreed to drop her battle against Matt, 44, over alleged unpaid support for their 15-year-old twin sons, Isaiah and Carter.

The exes wed in 2013 and split in 2015. They reached a settlement in the divorce in 2016 where Matt was to pay $10,000 a month.

Per their new deal, the ex-NBA star agreed to pay Gloria $275,000, which will make him completely current on all payments as of August 1.

Matt will pay Gloria $100,000 within five business days of the agreement being fully executed by the parties, and the remaining $175,000 within 60 days of the deal being signed.

The agreement stated if Matt is more than 10 days late, there shall be a liquidated damage added in the sum of $25,000 with interest.

“The foregoing sum of $275,000, when paid by [Matt] to [Gloria], shall satisfy and constitute a full and complete satisfaction of any and all child support arrearages through August 1, 2024, and takes into consideration any and all principal and interest, debits, credits, reimbursements, claims for uncovered medical expenses and related claims and defenses either party may have as to the other with respect to child support, through the stated time period,” the deal read.

Matt also paid Gloria $25,000 for her attorney fees.

Back in December 2023, Gloria dragged Matt back to court claiming he had refused to pay the full $10,000 a month in support he was ordered to pay.

She said Matt owed her over $260,000 in back child support at the time of her filing. She said Matt had decided to reduce the $10,000 a month payments down to $4,000 in 2020 without any sort of agreement between the two.

Matt opposed Gloria’s demand for a six-figure sum.

He claimed to have reached an oral agreement with his ex in 2020 to lower his child support payments. The ex-NBA star said he had been paying additional sums for the kids’ private school tuition and extracurricular activities.

He told the court, “I have upheld my end of the bargain. Despite this, Gloria still seeks in bad faith to secure an unjust and unwarranted windfall.”

In the new agreement, Matt and Gloria agreed to use the court communication system, Our Family Wizard, as their primary method of communication between each other.

“Communications shall be respectful, without criticism, judgmental conclusions, or derogation of the other party,” the order read. In addition, the exes agreed to have joint authority and oversight over their twins’ new podcast and all future podcast projects. The twins currently host a sports-related podcast “The Barnes Boyz Podcast.”

Per the agreement, Gloria and Matt will have equal access to all information relating to any such podcasts. “Each party have shall the authority to prevent posting of material that respective party deems to be inappropriate. The parties shall meet and confer on any material which a party deems to be inappropriate, in an effort to resolve their differences, before using their veto power.”

The ex-NBA star agreed to return all framed basketball jerseys provided by her for use in the prior podcast for the twins. Matt and Gloria also agreed to provide their sons with a car for use, due to them obtaining their driver’s licenses, while in their care.