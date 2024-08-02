The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is hosting a grand opening on Tuesday, August 6, of its first New York Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in the Empire State Building, with Mary J. Blige set to cut the ribbon.

The 12 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by Ghirardelli CEO Joel Burrows and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mary J. Blige, a New Yorker and well-known chocolate enthusiast.

“As a long-time Ghirardelli fan myself — and proud New Yorker — I am so excited to be a part of opening this beautiful new store,” Mary J. Blige said in a statement. “The Empire State Building is as iconic to New York as Ghirardelli is to chocolate in the U.S.”

As a special treat, the first 102 fans in line will each receive a free Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae — one for each story of the Empire State Building. All attendees will be able to purchase $5 mini sundaes on opening day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Albert Law

Ghirardelli is the nation’s oldest, continuously operating premium chocolate brand, founded in San Francisco in 1852. In a pairing of American icons, the brand set up shop in the building that has defined New York City’s skyline for nearly 100 years.

“We’re thrilled to open our first New York store in the Empire State Building. Now anyone who visits the iconic building can put a cherry on top of their experience by enjoying one of our famous sundaes there,” said Burrows. “Our new store is an important next chapter in our company’s long, rich history. We pride ourselves in making chocolate so delicious it Makes Life a Bite Better.”

The 2,758 square foot store pays homage to the brand’s San Francisco roots with a replica of the classic Ghirardelli marquee sign, blue and gold tiling inside, and a hot fudge kettle machine. The store also features a Pick & Mix space where visitors can customize their selection of Ghirardelli’s chocolate squares.

Albert Law

There will be 13 specialty sundaes on the menu at the new Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop, including Ghirardelli’s World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, which comes with Ghirardelli Handmade Milk Chocolate Hot Fudge, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chopped and toasted almonds, a maraschino cherry, and a Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square.

The store will also have milkshakes, hot chocolate, coffee, brownies, cookies, and chocolate covered strawberries, alongside other new offerings launched nationwide this summer, including a Caramel Waffle Cone Sundae and a new Milk Chocolate Caramel Waffle Cone Square.

TMX contributed to this story.