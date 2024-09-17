Married at First Sight is returning to the Windy City! Season 18 is taking Chicago, Illinois, and the drama is already piping hot with a cheating scandal, partner swap and more. Fans are eager to learn about the latest singles searching for lasting love on the reality TV franchise.

Who Are the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Couples?

Season 18 will introduce Lifetime fans to five new couples — Karla and Juan, Camille and Thomas, Madison and Allen, David and Michelle, and Emem and Ikechi — trying their luck at finding their partner for life.

Yosmaira Ochoa Photography

Juan, 36, was drawn to the experience for its unique format as he felt that many women viewed him as a “piece of meat.” Meanwhile, Karla, 33, hoped for a partner who complemented her in every way and with someone she could build a family with, similar to the one she grew up in.

Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Thomas, 42, was formerly in a long-term relationship that spanned over nine years. However, it ended due to his unwillingness to commit. He’s since put his overthinking ways behind him and wanted to use MAFS as an opportunity to leap into marriage. As for Camille, 32, she’s someone who has stability in her career and hoped it would transfer into her personal life. She’s hoping to find a husband with whom she can build a life.

Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Madison, 29, had been single for two and a half years before taking a stab at the Married at First Sight process. She’s been matched with Allen, 35, a man who feels his genuine nature, vulnerability, and unwavering commitment made him a perfect candidate for the marriage experiment.

Misha Media Photography

David, 35, hoped to find his partner for life in the experiment after being inspired by his parents’ successful marriage. The experts felt he would make an excellent match with Michelle, 38, a woman who is certain that she is ready for marriage.

Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Ikechi, 41, originally met the experts when MAFS hit Houston during season 13. After moving to Chicago for work, he felt he’d done the work to figure out exactly what he wanted. Meanwhile, he’s been paired with Emem, 34, who is ready to start the next chapter of her life with a partner.

How Does ‘Married at First Sight’ Work?

Married at First Sight is unlike other dating shows, as couples bypass the traditional dating process entirely. Instead, 10 hopeful singles are chosen out of more than 80,000 applicants by a panel of experts after going through vigorous questionnaires, background checks, home visits and interviews.

“I normally start with, ‘Are you ready to get married ‘today,’ or are you just looking to see if marriage is something you really want?’” Pastor Cal Roberson, who has been an expert panelist since season 4, exclusively told In Touch in July 2022. “The first question anyone must ask themselves is whether they are ready to drastically change their lives through a legally binding marriage.”

The couples on Married at First Sight do not meet or have any contact with each other before their wedding day. After several weeks of marriage – which are documented on the show – they have to decide whether they want to stay married or part ways.

When Does ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Premiere?

Married at First Sight season 18 premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.