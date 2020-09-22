Mark Wahlberg is making a difference. The A-list actor and his Performance Inspired brand has donated 1.3 million disposable face masks to students and teachers across the United States. In partnership with Accelerate360 and headed by Accelerate’s active lifestyle brand LifeToGo, Performance Inspired worked with local school districts in select cities to identify schools that could best use an influx of face masks.

Wahlberg, 49, filmed a personalized video message thanking essential workers and showing his support. “As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody. But today, I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe, and supplied us with all the necessities. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Wahlberg expressed.

“To show our support and my gratitude, my company Performance Inspired Nutrition has partnered up with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to done 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge, but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated. God bless you, stay safe, thank you and you’re always in my thoughts and my prayers.”

Along with a video message, Wahlberg is featured in billboards in 13 U.S. cities thanking essential workers.

“With the help of Mark and Performance Inspired, we hope that the billboards also show our appreciation for the essential workers who are bravely stepping up to the challenges created by the pandemic every day,” said Accelerate Chief Business Officer, Trey Holder.

Accelerate Chief Executive Officer David Parry adds, “At Accelerate, we value our long-standing partnerships with our retail partners and wanted to show support for the schools in their communities with our face mask donation.”

Launched as a direct-to-consumer platform by Accelerate in April of 2020, LifeToGo recently launched a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment that includes hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, PPE safety kits and immunity boosting supplements available at national retailers and LifeToGo.com.