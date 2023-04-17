Host With the Most! Find Out Mark Consuelos’ Net Worth and How He Makes Money

Just like his wife, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos also had his big career breakthrough by starring in All My Children. In fact, the soap opera is the reason they met! He has since amassed an impressive net worth as an actor in multiple television series, films and more. Get details on how much money the Hollywood hunk makes.

What Is Mark Consuelos’ Net Worth?

Mark has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Shows Has Mark Consuelos Starred In?

He was born in Zaragoza, Spain, in 1971 and moved to the U.S. as a child. After graduating from the University of South Florida, Mark landed the role of Mateo Santos, Kelly’s onscreen love interest on All My Children, in 1995.

He appeared in more than 100 episodes of the long-running series up until 2010. The Ugly Betty alum later starred as Spivey in five episodes of American Horror Story: Asylum in 2012 and landed a role in Alpha House in 2013. In 2016, Mark joined the cast of the drama series Pitch, but the show was canceled after one season.

Following appearances in Queen of the South and The Night Shift, Mark signed on to portray Hiram Lodge in The CW’s Riverdale in 2017, a supernatural drama based on the characters of Archie Comics. During the season 5 finale, he exited the show and looked to start a new chapter.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” Mark said in an October 2021 statement. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

How Else Does Mark Consuelos Make Money?

On top of his successful run on Riverdale, Mark has also served as a frequent guest cohost alongside his wife on Live With Kelly and Ryan since 2005. Additionally, the Only Murders in the Building actor earned credits as a television producer and writer since rising to fame. But his favorite role above all else is being a dad to the three children he shares with Kelly: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Michael is following in the footsteps of his famous parents, playing the teen version of his father’s Riverdale character in the series.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“He was absolutely amazing,” Mark reflected on his son’s role during a June 2021 interview with E! News. “I will have to admit, a couple times I did sneak on set to watch his scenes … We do have some scenes together this time around. Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away.”