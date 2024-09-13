Marilyn Manson Demands Case Against Evan Rachel Wood Be Reopened

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson is swinging back at former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, claiming her allegations that he physically and sexually abused her are vicious lies and he is the victim of an elaborate plot to destroy his career and reputation.

Manson — real name Brian Warner — claims Wood, 37, and her artist pal Illma Gore even used a forged FBI letter to support her claims.

“They recruited, pressured and coached others to make heinous, untrue accusations against Warner; forged a fake letter from a real FBI agent to create the false appearance Warner was under FBI investigation and his ‘victims’ were in danger,” say legal papers demanding Manson’s squelched California defamation case against the two women be reopened.

In 2021, the Westworld star accused Manson, 55, of mental, sexual and physical abuse – and claimed he threatened to rape her 8-year-old son, Jack.

Manson responded by suing Wood and Gore for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. But the suit was thrown out by a California judge under the state’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) law, which prevents legal action filed by powerful people to silence opposition.

“Marilyn believes he wasn’t allowed to have his side of the story heard and is demanding his day in court,” reveals a source close to the rocker.

Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, says Wood and Gore systematically spread lies about his client, solicited personal information from his former employees, hacked his accounts, manufactured fake emails and “swatted” Manson at his home by sending cops there for no reason.

Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

What’s more, King says the judge ignored that one of the singer’s accusers recanted her abuse allegations, saying she felt pressured by Wood into lying about Manson.

New York attorney Peter J. Gleason warns Wood could face “serious repercussions” if the FBI letter proves to be a forgery.

“She could face prosecution. Since it’s an FBI document, she’d be up against the Department of Justice and all its resources,” Gleason says.

But the actress’ rep says, “As Ms. Wood testified under oath, she did not fabricate or forge the FBI letter, and she has never pressured anyone to make false accusations against Warner.”

