The legal battle between Mariah Carey and her late sister, Alison Carey, had yet to be dismissed before she died, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the case brought by Alison in 2021 never went anywhere after her initial filing.

In the case, Alison accused Mariah of intentional infliction of emotional distress over statements made in the singer’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Alison took issue with several allegations that Mariah included that she said were false. She pointed to one passage where the singer claimed her then 20-year-old sister gave her, then only 12, a Valium, tried to pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns. Alison said Mariah “also callously dismisses [her] as an ‘ex’ sister.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her filing said, “But instead of saying no more about her, [Mariah] used her book to humiliate and embarrass” her “as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV, and across the internet.

She said the allegations were splashed across the internet with headlines repeating Mariah’s allegations.

Alison claimed that Mariah made these outrageous statements “knowing that [Alison] profoundly and permanently damaged as a result of being forced by” their mother “while a pre-teen, to attend terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”

In the filing, Alison claimed that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, “for which she sought professional therapy in an effort to cope with the horrific abuse.”

Alison said she had been dealing with multiple health issues including deterioration of her lower spine and a digestive disorder.

She claimed to have a traumatic brain injury from a brutal attack during an unsolved home invasion in 2015 that affects her short term memory and has permanently damaged her optic nerve, limited vision in one eye. She accused her wealthy and famous sister of attacking her who was “penniless” in an effort to sell books. Alison said she was devastated by the “cruel and outrageous allegations.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alison said, “already struggling with the unspeakable trauma of her childhood and having her own children abandon her, she has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of [Mariah’s] book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse.” Alison demanded $1.25 million in damages for Mariah’s “heartless, vicious, vindictive despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation.”

The allegations were included in a summons with notice filed by Alison.

A couple of weeks later, Mariah demanded that her sister file an actual complaint that she could respond to.

The court docket shows there was no movement in the case since Mariah’s request.

On Monday, August 26, Mariah announced she lost her mother, Patricia Carey, and Alison on the same day this past week. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah told People.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” she added. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”