Mariah Carey is making plans for a money spinning concert comeback in the wake of Jennifer Lopez’s disastrous fall from grace, and an insider exclusively tells In Touch it’s kicked off yet more hostility between the two diva rivals who’ve hated each other’s guts for decades.

“Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she’s still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales,” the source tells In Touch. “She’s extra excited to show that she’s still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour.”

Mariah, 55, has been following the cancellation of Jennifer’s tour and her marital woes with Ben Affleck “very closely and took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face.”

“She believes it’s karma biting her in the butt because she’s not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant,” the insider continues. “For J. Lo it’s a huge big kick in the teeth to Mariah making all these huge concert plans, especially because she knows how much she’s been trash talking her and laughing about her divorce to boot.”

Mariah and Jennifer, 55, “have so many pals in common,” so the Wedding Planner actress had heard “it all second and third-hand.”

“Now she’s going to have to suffer the indignity of seeing Mariah take the stage. But J. Lo isn’t giving up, she’s hoping to pick herself up and get the tour back on track once all this mess dies down,” the source adds. “And a big motivation will be going head-to-head with Mariah and competing for her holiday fan base. It’s hard to believe she’d be thinking that far ahead, but that’s J. Lo for you, she always has a game plan.”

Jennifer announced that she canceled her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour on May 31 just one month before it was scheduled to kick off on June 24. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told her fans on her OntheJLo website. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Mariah and Jennifer have a long history of drama, which began when the “On the Floor” singer signed a record deal and began collaborating with Mariah’s ex-husband Tommy Mottola in 1999. Meanwhile, Mariah infamously declared, “I don’t know her,” when asked about Jennifer during a 2008 interview.

While Jennifer is seemingly taking a break from her career, Mariah is planning to embark on a 20 city tour from early November until mid-December to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news!! Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024!” she previously shared via social media on August 2. “Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9!”

Shortly after she made the announcement, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement. “When Mother says it’s Christmas time, that’s when it’s time to start decorating,” one person commented.