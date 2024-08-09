Marcus Jordan was spotted in Paris with his new girlfriend Ashley Stevenson and was caught appearing to snort a white substance while enjoying a poolside lunch.

Marcus, 33, was seen sitting on outdoor furniture with three guests, leaning forward with a white object held to his nose, while his other hand reaching toward his nostril, according to photos shared by a fan account.

Although it is unclear what he was ingesting, another snapshot captured the Illinois native smiling at his phone as he chatted with his group of friends.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was accompanied by his model girlfriend, whom he began dating following his split from Larsa Pippen earlier this year.

Marcus’ “amicable” split from the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 50, was confirmed in March by Entertainment Tonight.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some time apart, filming a new show,” a source told the outlet. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

The pair had split one month prior in February but had briefly gotten back together before calling it quits for good in March.

Getty

The former couple, who share a 16-year age gap, first sparked romance rumors in 2022 after being spotted at lunch. The Bravo alum initially denied the romantic relationship, calling Marcus a “friend.”

“We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends,” she told People at the time. Their relationship was seen as controversial by fans as Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was Marcus’ father’s on-and-off teammate during their NBA careers.

Months later, Marcus and Larsa seemingly confirmed their relationship in January 2023 after they were spotted packing on major PDA in Miami Beach, Florida. In June 2023, the pair launched their podcast, “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan,” and continued to share insights into their relationship by appearing on season 2 of The Traitors, which premiered on Peacock in January 2024.

It was during the filming of The Traitors reunion in late February that they revealed that they were giving their relationship another chance.

“We just hit, like, a little speed bump,” Marcus told the group. “We were moving 100 mph. We hit a speed bump and needed to kind of reset, regroup, and kind of talk through some stuff. But we’re doing fine now.”

Larsa added, “We’re working on our problems. And I feel like now we’re communicating better and we’re in a better place.” The reconciliation lasted just one month.

Their split came months after the former Chicago Bulls player, 61, admitted he didn’t approve of his son’s new romance. Marcus later explained during the couple’s podcast in July that his father reached out to him and Larsa to make sure they “didn’t take things the wrong way.”

“I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarrassed,” Larsa said of the news headlines generated by the former basketball player’s comments. “Oh my God, I was traumatized.”