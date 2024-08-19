The doctor who supplied Matthew Perry’s doctor with ketamine for the actor reached a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to turn over all information he knows, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Dr. Mark Chavez’s deal with the government said he has to cooperate fully with the USAO, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Los Angeles Police Department, and as directed by the USAO, any federal, state, local, or foreign prosecuting, enforcement, administrative, or regulatory authority.

In addition, Mark, 54, agreed to respond truthfully and completely to all questions that may be put to him, whether in interviews, before a grand jury, or at any trial or other court proceeding.

He also will voluntarily produce all documents, records or other evidence requested.

Per the deal, Mark agreed to plead guilty in court.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and a fine of $500,000.

Per court documents, Mark worked with Matthew’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia. Prosecutors said the two started working together in September 2023 to October 2023 to knowingly and intentionally distribute ketamine, a schedule III federally controlled substance.

The government said Salvador called Mark to obtain the drug for Matthew, 54. Mark and Salvador knew each other for at least twenty years, according to court docs.

Per the government’s press release, “[Mark] admitted in his plea agreement to selling ketamine to [Salvador], including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic. [Mark] also obtained additional ketamine to transfer to [Salvador] by making false representations to a wholesale ketamine distributor and by submitting a fraudulent prescription in the name of a former patient without that patient’s knowledge or consent.”

In court documents, prosecutors claimed Mark knew Salvador had little, if any, experience treating patients with ketamine.

Despite this, Mark told Salvador he had vials of ketamine he was willing to sell.

As In Touch previously reported, Matthew’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Prosecutors said Kenneth, 59, helped Matthew buy the drugs and even injected him with ketamine multiple times in the actor’s final days.

William Holz/Fotos International/Getty Images

The two other defendants charged in Matthew’s death are Jasveen Sangha, aka “The Ketamine Queen,” who Kenneth was also using to buy ketamine for Matthew, and Eric Fleming, the middle man who worked with Jasveen, 41.

Eric pleaded guilty on August 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Eric admitted to prosecutors he obtained ketamine from Jasveen and then sold it to Kenneth. Jasveen and Salvador were arrested this week.

Salvador pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $100,000.

The judge decided to keep Jasveen behind bars due to her being a potential flight risk .

Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his L.A. home in October 2023. The medical examiner determined he died from “acute effects of ketamine” and drowning.