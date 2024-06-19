Exclusive Mama June’s Daughters Their Thoughts on Ozempic After Their Mom Revealed She’s Taking Injections for Weight Loss

While June “Mama June” Shannon has been open about taking injections to lose weight, her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon share their thoughts on Ozempic during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

While promoting season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn, 24, explains that she previously considered taking Ozempic. However, she says she has been working on her weight loss journey “on [her] own” in recent years. “I don’t have any bad thoughts,” she says about the medication, which was originally intended for diabetics. “I know there’s some people who had really, really bad experiences with it, but there’s also that side of people who haven’t had any. If it works for you, it works for you.”

Meanwhile, Alana, 18, says she “would probably never take” Ozempic. “But if you want to take it, go right ahead,” she continues. “More power to you. More for you, cause I’m not taking it.”

June, 44, also shares advice for those considering using medication to lose weight. “Do your research on the companies. Make sure they’re getting it from the right pharmacies, all that, cause it is expensive,” she explains.

Fans have watched June struggle with her weight over the years, and she even underwent weight loss surgery in 2015. The longtime reality star revealed she was taking weight loss injections in an April Instagram post, explaining she gained 130 pounds since the procedure.

While June kept the weight off for years, she said she lost track of her fitness goals when her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer. Anna later died in December 2023 at the age of 29.

She also shared an update about how her weight loss journey is going while exclusively speaking to In Touch. “I’ve been on weight loss medication. I was first on Semaglutide, which is like Ozempic. And now I’m on Triglycerides for the last three weeks,” she explained, adding that she likes the current medication “better” and hasn’t experienced any side effects.

After noting that she has already lost 30 pounds, June said that she works out at the gym “three or four times a week.”

“I was one of those girlies that was like, ‘Oh no. I don’t want to be sick. I don’t want to be on the toilet. I don’t want to be throwing up’ because I experienced that with the gastric bypass – the gastric sleeve,” she said about her concerns regarding the medication. “For me, I’ve had no side effects. I don’t eat sweets. I don’t drink sodas.”

In addition to not having any side effects, June said she has had “no low blood sugar” despite the medication being designed for people with diabetes. “I’ve just been really good and consistent,” she continued. “The only difference [for] this medicine and the gastric sleeve is I lost 160 pounds in four weeks [with the surgery] and with this I lose four pounds a week.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.