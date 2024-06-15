June “Mama June” Shannon’s husband, Justin Stroud, admitted he considered leaving her amid her money drama with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

After Alana, 18, accused June, 44, of stealing money from her Coogan account during a March episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, viewers watched the mother of four and Justin, 29, fight over the situation during the Friday, June 14, episode.

The couple got into a yelling match as Justin urged June to pay Alana back the $30,000 she took from the account, which was set up to hold the funds she earned as a child actor. “Make it right!” he shouted, though June fired back that Alana and Lauryn “Efird” Pumpkin still won’t talk to her once the money has been paid.

“You owe it to her. When you ask me to take care of stuff and you asked me to move here, I did it. And because I love them and I care for them and I want the relationship to not be f–ked up, at least on my end,” Justin continued. “I need you, as your husband, to take care of it.”

Later on in the episode, Justin met up with his mother to discuss the drama. After he caught her up on the situation, he recalled telling June that she needed to give Alana the money or he’s “gonna leave” her.

“June lives on another planet sometimes. Like, you took the girls’ money. It’s her money,” he continued. “I don’t know what to do. You know, it’s my wife. But, like, right is right and wrong is wrong.”

His mother said that June likely knows what she did was wrong and is now “scared” of the outcome, adding that she is likely aware that she hurt Justin. “I don’t know that she cares,” he responded. “I don’t know how much more I can deal with it.”

After Alana made the initial claims, June denied she took the money. She then changed the narrative and insisted she spent the missing money on things for Alana.

The longtime reality star further elaborated on the situation in a March 2024 TikTok video. She admitted that she owes her youngest daughter $30,000, and June said that she planned to pay her back. However, she admitted the payment wasn’t at the front of her mind as her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, was battling cancer. Anna died at the age of 29 in December 2023.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.