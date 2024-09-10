Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird pulls in a massive monthly income from her various jobs, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Pumpkin, 24, told a divorce judge she makes $20,000 per month. Her estranged husband Josh, 28, makes the same amount in income. The numbers were revealed in a child support worksheet submitted as part of the exes’ divorce.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the filing.

As In Touch previously reported, Pumpkin filed her petition on August 1. She listed the date or marriage as June 17, 2019, and the date of separation as July.

Pumpkin said she had been living separate lives from Josh ever since the breakup. The reality star and her ex share four children: Ella, born in 2017, Bentley, born in 2021, and twins Sylus and Stella, born in 2022.

Instagram

As In Touch first reported, the legal documents revealed that Pumpkin and Josh hashed out an agreement on the issues of custody, visitation, child support and how to split their property and debt.

Per their agreement, Pumpkin and Josh agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Both parties agreed that neither would be paid any sort of support.

The agreement stated, “Due to the joint custodial relationship between the parties, there shall be no award of child support. The parties shall equally divide the expenses of the minor children, including but not limited to, uncovered medical expenses, extracurricular activities and necessary school expenses.”

Pumpkin and Josh agreed that Josh would remove his name from the lease on the Georgia home they shared. Pumpkin will be responsible for all bills associated with the property. Pumpkin was awarded all vehicles in her name and Josh got to keep all of his cars. Both agreed to keep their own bank accounts. The deal said they will continue to manage their children’s savings accounts.

The divorce came as a bit of a shock.

In 2022, Pumpkin praised Josh on social media for his parenting skills. She said, “All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana.”

Pumpkin added, “You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is. I’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much.”

Pumpkin recently debuted her new boyfriend.

Santiago Felipe/WireImage

As In Touch previously reported, Mama June, 45, is involved in her legal battle with her late daughter Anna Cardwell’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

The two are fighting over custody of Anna’s 12-year-old daughter Kaitlyn. Mama June was awarded temporary custody but Michael demanded Kaitlyn live with him since he cares for his daughter 8-year-old Kylee, who he shared with Anna.

Mama June accused Michael of being abusive to her daughter during their relationship.

Michael’s lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

A judge has yet to rule on who will have permanent custody of Kaitlyn.