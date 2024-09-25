Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (nee Shannon) and her ex-husband, Josh Efird, have finalized their divorce and are officially back on the market, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Georgia judge signed off on Pumpkin, 24, and Josh, 28, divorce on September 23.

The exes wed on June 17, 2017, and separated in July and “have remained in a bona fide state of separation since that time.”

The couple share four children: Ella, born 2017, Bentley, born 2021, Sylus, born 2022, and Stella, born 2022. Lauryn and Josh agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids. They agreed that neither will receive child or spousal support. The agreement said that Lauryn will have the final decision-making authority as to education and medical decisions.

“The parties shall each have the right to take the children to a place of worship of their choosing during their parenting time and each shall have the right to sign the children up for extra-curricular activities,” the plan read.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv

“Due to the joint physical custody arrangement and the parenting time of each party, there shall be no award of child support at this time,” the court order read.

The exes were instructed to split all medical expenses not covered by insurance. Lauryn and Josh also agreed to split any bills for extra-curriculars and necessary school expenses. All custody exchanges are to be done at Lauryn’s home, per the deal.

The exes also agreed that the children shall be allowed to call the other parent any time they choose, “as long as it does not interfere with their schedules.”

“The parties hereto, formerly husband and wife shall in the future be held and considered as separate and distinct persons altogether unconnected by any nuptial union or civil contract whatsoever and both parties shall have the right to remarry,” the order, first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, read.

As In Touch previously reported, Pumpkin filed for divorce on August 1.

The couple reached an agreement on the majority of issues before she filed her case. The agreement also said Josh would remove his name from the lease on the Georgia home they shared.

Lauryn said she would take over all bills associated with the property. Both were awarded the cars and bank accounts in their name. They also said they would both continue to manage their children’s bank accounts.

Recently, Lauryn debuted a new boyfriend on social media.

Santiago Felipe/WireImage

As In Touch first reported, Lauryn’s mom. June “Mama June” Shannon, recently scored in her custody battle over her late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s 12-year-old, Kaitlyn. A Georgia judge awarded Mama June custody of the child despite Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, seeking primary custody.

Anna had two children: Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee.

Michael is the father of Kylee but not Kaitlyn. He argued in court that the girls should not be split up following Anna’s death. Mama June opposed his request and claimed his relationship with Anna was not good. She said he was abusive to Anna.

At the time, Michael’s lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

Earlier this month, the judge sided with Mama June and denied Michael’s petition.