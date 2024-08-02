Mama June‘s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird reached a settlement in her divorce from Josh Efird and In Touch has the exclusive details.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Pumpkin filed the case on August 1, in Georgia court. The filing said the parties have been married since June 17, 2019, and separated in July 2024.

She said they have been living separate lives ever since. The exes share four children: Ella, born in 2017, Bentley, born in 2021, and twins Sylus and Stella, born in 2022.

In the filing, Pumpkin said she had reached an agreement with Josh before filing the case. She said they resolved all issues relating to divorce, custody, visitation, child support and the division of their property and debt.

The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children. “Due to the joint custodial relationship between the parties, there shall be no award of child support. The parties shall equally divide the expenses of the minor children, including but not limited to, uncovered medical expenses, extracurricular activities and necessary school expenses.”

The deal stated Pumpkin and Josh are leasing to own property in Gordon, Georgia. “The contact for this transaction is currently in both names. The parties shall work together to remove the husband’s name from the contract, and the wife shall be responsible for all indebtedness on said property and shall hold the husband harmless.”

On top of that, Pumpkin and Josh will each keep their own vehicles in their own names. The reality star and her ex were awarded all banking and financial accounts in their names. They will both continue to manage their children’s savings accounts.

Regarding spousal support, Pumpkin and Josh agreed to waive all rights each has or may have to alimony. The agreement was signed by both parties on Thursday.

As In Touch previously reported, Mama June is in the middle of her own legal battle with her late daughter Anna Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

Anna died in December 2023 at the age of 29 following a short battle with cancer. She left behind two daughters: 11-year-old Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee.

Anna had Kaitlyn with an ex-boyfriend and Kylee with Michael. June filed an emergency petition seeking custody of Kaitlyn following Anna’s death.

She said Kaitlyn had lived with her before Anna passed and should continue to be raised by her. Michael filed his own case demanding custody of the child. He said he raised Kaitlyn as his own while married to Anna and argued Anna’s daughters should be not separated.

June accused Michael of being abusive to Anna in opposition to his request.

“During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control,” her lawyer wrote.

Michael’s lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

The court has yet to rule.