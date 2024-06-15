June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and her husband, Josh Efird, discussed potentially taking in Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s daughter Kaitlyn after her death.

After Anna was hospitalized during the Friday, June 14, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, many of her family members wondered what will happen to her daughter Kaitlyn, 11, after her passing. While Anna’s daughter Kylee was expected to go to her father, Michael Cardwell, Kaitlyn’s biological father was not in the picture.

“We knew it was going to happen, but it is sad to know, like, it’s looking like the time might be sooner than later,” Pumpkin, 24, told Josh, 27, about Anna’s failing health.

Pumpkin then revealed that June, 44, claimed that Anna wanted her to take Kaitlyn after her death. “It’s kind of weird,” she said about the decision. “Like Anna, she didn’t even take care of you.”

She further explained in a confessional that Anna’s doctor had urged her to get her affairs in order as her cancer progressed. “Anna has two small kids. The least she can do is sit down with everyone and said, ‘Hey, this is what I want. Let’s get it down in writing,’” Pumpkin shared.

While speaking to Josh, Pumpkin wondered if Anna’s decision for June to take Kaitlyn had to do with money. Josh then argued that no amount of money can replace a mother figure.

“The whole thing with Anna is very, very sad and it sucks big time,” Josh said in a confessional. “Me and Pumpkin would love to take Kaitlyn in, but I don’t have any room for another child right now. I’ve done my fair share of taking care of children and still am to this day.”

He added, “I love her to death, but, like, Anna has to figure this out. This is major. This is real. Like, you’ve got to have your s–t in order.”

Pumpkin and Josh – who tied the knot in 2018 – are already the parents to children Ella, Bentley, Sylus and Stella. Meanwhile, the couple took in her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson when June lost custody in 2022.

Anna died at the age of 29 in December 2023 following her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. While Michael was granted full custody of Kylee, 7, Kaitlyn began living with June and her husband, Justin Stroud.

Mega Agency

Fans can watch the drama continue to play out when Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.