June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird filed for divorce from husband Josh Efird after six years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

Lauryn, 24, filed for divorce from Josh, 28, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, according to documents viewed by In Touch on Friday, August 2. According to the documents, Lauryn and Josh have contractually agreed to have joint custody of their four minor children – Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella – because they believe it will benefit the kids. Additionally, they cited that the reason behind their split is because their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Their settlement agreement also included a parenting plan, which makes it possible for both Lauryn and Josh to spend time with their children. Additionally, they have agreed to divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurricular and school activities.

After noting that Lauryn and Josh lease a home under both of their names, they stated that they will work together to remove him from the contract and he had 60 days to remove his stuff from the house. Meanwhile, no alimony will be granted to either party.

Lauryn and Josh tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed daughter Ella in 2017, followed by son Bentley in 2021 and twins Sylus and Stella in 2022. Meanwhile, the couple raised Lauryn’s youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, after June, 44, lost custody in April 2022.

The mother of four previously opened up about her family’s plans during an exclusive interview with In Touch in June, revealing that she and Josh had no interest in having more kids.

Many fans will likely be surprised by Lauryn and Josh’s split, as the pair seemed to be a solid unit during their appearances on Mama June: Family Crisis. The couple even had a tough conversation when they considered taking in Lauryn’s late sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s daughter Kaitlyn amid her cancer battle. Anna later died at the age of 29 in December 2023.

“The whole thing with Anna is very, very sad and it sucks big time,” Josh said in a confessional after Lauryn

approached him with the idea of possibly having Kaitlyn, 11, move in with them. “Me and Pumpkin would love to take Kaitlyn in, but I don’t have any room for another child right now. I’ve done my fair share of taking care of children and still am to this day.”

He continued, “I love her to death, but, like, Anna has to figure this out. This is major. This is real. Like, you’ve got to have your s–t in order.”

Following Anna’s death, Kaitlyn moved in with June and her husband, Justin Stroud. Meanwhile, Anna’s youngest daughter, Kylee, moved in with her father, Michael Cardwell.

June and Lauryn also opened up about how their family has honored Anna during the exclusive interview with In Touch. “We have Kaitlyn, too, so [that’s] definitely a consistent reminder in having Kaitlyn,” Lauryn pointed out. “We wanna keep that alive, too. Cause that is her mama.”