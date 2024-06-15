June “Mama June” Shannon expressed concerns regarding if her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had accepted she was going to die during her cancer battle.

After Anna was hospitalized due to a kidney infection during the Friday, June 14, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June, 44, started clearing out her home in case she had to move in as her illness worsened.

“I feel like Anna’s gonna end up here, and the reason why I say that is because, like, you heard the doctor. Like, it is growing,” she told husband Justin Stroud about Anna’s tumor. “She can’t be, like, left at home by herself. She wants family around. And Anna doesn’t want to die in a hospital and I don’t want her to die in a hospital.”

June then explained in a confessional that Anna’s cancer had become so bad that she needed someone with her at all times. After noting that Anna was often left alone when her husband, Eldridge Toney, was working, June explained that there could be an emergency when she’s alone.

While Justin, 29, agreed to make space for Anna in their home, June complained that their family members didn’t understand the severity of the situation.

After Justin stated that Anna had to be the person to decide if she moves in with them, June said she was willing to make room for Eldrige and Anna’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee. The mother of four continued to discuss hard topics when she noted that Anna had not written down a custody arrangement for Kaitlyn, 11.

“Eldridge is not the biological father of either one of them. And we all know that Kylee is going to go to her father. But in Kaitlyn’s situation … Kaitlyn’s biological father is not in the picture. So I need Anna to write the paperwork where she wants Kaitlyn to go to so we all know and we’re all on the same page,” June said in a confessional. “But in a way, I think that if she gets her affairs in order, then she’s accepted that she’s gonna die. And I don’t think that she has totally accepted that.”

Anna died following her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma at the age of 29 in December 2023.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” June told her fans in an Instagram post on December 10, 2023. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

After she passed, Kylee, 7, moved in with her father, Michael Cardwell, and Kaitlyn started living with Justin and June.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.