Mama June was awarded custody of her grandchild in her court battle with her late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Georgia judge issued a ruling in the matter on September 20 in the case brought by Michael.

The order states “legal and physical custody of the minor child is to remain with [Mama June] and [Michael] will have no right to visitation as such, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties and the minor child.”

The court denied Michael’s petition seeking custody of Anna’s 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn.

The order noted that Kaitlyn testified at a July hearing and expressed her desire to continue living with her grandmother.

In addition, the child’s therapist said Kaitlyn feared being taken away from Mama June, 45.

As In Touch previously reported, June and Michael filed dueling petitions over custody of Kaitlyn following Anna’s death on December 9, 2023.

Anna, 29, died following a cancer battle. She left behind Kaitlyn, who she had from a previous relationship, and 8-year-old Kylee, who she had with Michael.

Before Anna’s death, Kaitlyn moved in with Mama June.

In his petition, Michael demanded custody of Kaitlyn. He claimed the girls should not be split up. He also claimed to have raised Kaitlyn as his own when he was married to Anna. June filed her own petition seeking custody. She said it would be in the best interest of Kaitlyn to continue living with her.

He claimed that June and Anna had a bad relationship at times. June denied the claims. She accused Michael of being abusive to Anna during their marriage.

“During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control,” the petition read. Anna’s ex-husband denied the accusations.

His lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.” He added, “They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all.”

Earlier this year, June was awarded temporary custody of Kaitlyn. The court set a hearing for July where June and Michael could make their arguments for permanent custody.

In the order denying Michael’s petition, the judge noted that while Michael did take care of Kaitlyn at times, he “never provided any significant financial support for this child.”

The judge determined that Mama June was the best person to care for Kaitlyn.

