Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot.

“You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”

The first image in her post featured a beautiful shot of June, 43, flaunting her fantastic pink hair waves, smokey eyeshadow and perfectly contoured skin. The second, from the following day, featured a similarly glammed-up look with added rhinestones around her eyes, while the last was an unedited selfie. The reality TV star even explained the story behind each of the three photos in her lengthy caption.

“First pic is day one of glam here In El Paso Texas,” June began. “Second pic [is] day two of glam and the last pic is what [I] look after still looked awesome to me beside my side pony I done cause I was hot [sic].”

Courtesy of Caleb Campos/Instagram

She then thanked her social media followers for helping her “find what [she] needed done while [she] was in town this week,” adding, “We will eat Mexican tomorrow b4 we leave it’s was [an] awesome week for sure [sic].”

The comments came nearly one month after June was hospitalized for battling severe headaches and vertigo. While her diagnosis has not yet been revealed, the former Toddlers & Tiaras star informed TMZ on September 21 that her doctor was alarmed by June’s physical symptoms, and she was subsequently admitted to a hospital for tests.

Despite the medical scare, June posted to Instagram just two days later to celebrate her and husband Justin Stroud’s one-year dating anniversary. The two previously tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23, In Touch confirmed.

“Well, today marks a year since Justin asked me to be his girlfriend,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum gushed in her lengthy caption on September 23, alongside a montage video of their cutest pictures together. “I love this man to death n im glad I’m finally got my happily ever after n my forever [sic].”

She also credited Justin with supporting her “through a lot” from “[being] sick” and even her “diva moments.”