While mourning the loss of her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, June “Mama June” Shannon shocked her family by presenting her husband, Justin Stroud, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony.

In a teaser for the Friday, July 19, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June, 44, led her husband, 35, her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna’s daughter Kaitlyn, outside a home to show off a gorgeous backyard with a pool, where two strangers were looking back at them.

“There’s two other people back there,” Lauryn, 24, asked her mom, confused. June replied that they were their “guests,” without revealing what they were there to attend.

With Anna’s ashes in June’s arms, Lauryn and Jessica, 27, believed the event had to do with their sister’s recent passing.

“Surprise, everyone! I planned a vow renewal for me and Justin,” the mom of four told producers in a private confessional. “Today it needs to be amazing, good cake, these flowers and it’s about to happen right now.”

Jessica and Lauryn were visibly shocked when finding out why they were congregated. “What the f–k,” Lauryn was heard saying in the clip.

“This really ain’t to bless Anna,” June revealed to her family, before turning to her spouse. “It’s for me to show you that no matter what day of the week it is, I would marry you over and over again. We’re just going to do a little ceremony right here, honey buns.”

Getty Images

Justin, who married the reality TV star in March 2022, was just as shocked by June’s surprise ceremony, seeing it as a quick fix for their underlying marital problems.

“What the hell is this? It’s embarrassing. I’m upset. I feel like I’m not being listened to,” Justin said in a private confessional. “You can’t just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that means something, like, I want you to live it, not just say it.”

Earlier this season, fans witnessed a heated argument between the couple, where Justin accused June of not making sacrifices or supporting him. He added that her behavior made him feel more like her assistant than her husband.

“You do nothing,” he yelled at her during the June 5 episode. “And you can’t be against the one person that does the majority of s–t.”

The relations between the couple only got more complicated as the family faced tragedy following the loss of June’s daughter in December 2023. Anna died at the age of 29 following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

June, Lauryn, Jessica and June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, previously discussed how they were honoring Anna in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I would say for me it’s a struggle. I do carry her. She’s actually with me today,” the mother of four said about Anna as she showed off a tribute bracelet she got in honor of her eldest daughter’s memory on June 18. “We have jewelry and stuff that we carry. Like, she’s always with us. We talk about her all the time.”

Meanwhile, Lauryn added that they also make sure to remember her so that Kaitlyn and Anna’s youngest daughter, Kylee, can remember her as well.

“We have Kaitlyn, too, so [that’s] definitely a consistent reminder in having Kaitlyn,” Lauryn continued. “We wanna keep that alive, too. Cause that is her mama.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.