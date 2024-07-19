Mama June fired off a series of subpoenas demanding her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, and her late daughter Anna Cardwell’s widower show up to court to support her in the custody war over her granddaughter, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, June, 44, had her legal team mail out witness subpoenas to Eldridge Toney, who was married to Anna when she passed earlier this year, and Mike.

June told Eldridge that she needs him to “appear at the Superior Court’ this month to be a witness in the custody battle with Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

As In Touch previously reported, Anna died on December 9 at the age of 29, following a battle with cancer. She left behind two daughters: 11-year-old Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee. Anna had Kaitlyn with an ex and Kylee with Michael.

Kaitlyn moved in with June after Anna’s death and Kylee went to live with Michael.

June filed an emergency petition seeking custody of Kaitlyn. She told the court Kaitlyn had moved in with her before her mom died and it would be in her best interest to continue living with her.

In the filing, June claimed that Kaitlyn’s biological father was not in the picture and she didn’t know of anyone else who would be a suitable parent.

A couple of days later, Michael filed a separate case demanding custody of Kaitlyn. He claimed to have raised Kaitlyn as a stepfather while he was married to Anna and even paid for some of her expenses.

Michael argued the Anna’s daughters should not be split up after losing their mom.

June quickly filed an opposition to Michael’s request. She accused him of abusing her late daughter.

Her lawyer wrote, “During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control.”

Michael denied the accusations.

His lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

“They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all,” he ended.

As In Touch first reported, Kaitlyn recently filed an emotional declaration in court asking to stay with June.

She told the judge, “I am electing and hereby expressing my desire and intent to reside primarily with my maternal grandmother, June Shannon. I do not wish to have set visitation with Michael Cardwell.”

“I also wish to speak to the Judge to inform the court of my wishes,” she added.

On top of the subpoenas to Eldridge and Mike, June asked the Department of Family and Children Services to turn over records she believed they had on Michael.