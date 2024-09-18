June “Mama June” Shannon shared an update amid her weight loss journey, revealing that she has lost 65 pounds.

“I am 60 pounds down as of yesterday. 65, sorry. 65 because I started off this journey at 285. Yesterday I weighed in at 220,” June, 45, explained in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. “

June then shared what she was eating for lunch, which included a plate of grilled salmon and corn from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “The grilled salmon by itself is 440 calories. The corn is 120,” she explained. “So all together that is 560 calories, but it has 31.7 grams of protein and this is how you eat out whenever you’re on a weight loss journey.”

After noting that she doesn’t eat out much and often cooks her meals at home, June asked her social media followers to share their favorite meals to order out while trying to lose weight.

Shortly after June shared the video, several fans took to the comments section to praise her amid her weight loss journey.

“Wow u look great!” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “You’re looking amazing June Bug!!”

The praise continued as a third person wrote, “Ugh this is my GIRL! Keep it up, sis!”

Fans have watched June’s weight fluctuate over the years, and she revealed she was taking weight loss injections in April after gaining 130 pounds. June explained that she underwent weight loss surgery back in 2016, and she ultimately dropped enough weight to weigh in at 195 pounds.

While she was able to keep off the weight for several years, June began gaining weight when she experienced extreme stress during her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle. Anna died in December 2023 at the age of 29.

She shared an update about her weight loss journey during an exclusive interview with In Touch in June. “I’ve been on weight loss medication. I was first on Semaglutide, which is like Ozempic. And now I’m on Triglycerides for the last three weeks,” she said at the time, adding that the current medication she was using was “better” and that she hadn’t experienced any side effects.

In addition to taking the injections, the longtime reality star explained that she was working out at the gym “three or four times a week.”

Courtesy of June Shannon/Instagram

“I was one of those girlies that was like, ‘Oh no. I don’t want to be sick. I don’t want to be on the toilet. I don’t want to be throwing up’ because I experienced that with the gastric bypass – the gastric sleeve,” June continued about the medication. “For me, I’ve had no side effects. I don’t eat sweets. I don’t drink sodas.”

Triglyceride is often treated for diabetes, though June said she had “no low blood sugar” since she started taking the medication. “I’ve just been really good and consistent,” she shared. “The only difference [for] this medicine and the gastric sleeve is I lost 160 pounds in four weeks [with the surgery] and with this I lose four pounds a week.”