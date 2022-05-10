NSFW! Mama June Shannon isn’t holding back on the intimate details of her love life.

“Imagine dating me and then boom! Your life is filled with laughter, orgasms and unconditional love,” the Mama June: From Hot to Not star, 42, said via Instagram over the words, “You think you can handle this,” on Monday, May 9.

Gushing over her romance with her younger boyfriend, tattoo artist, Justin Stroud, she captioned the post, “@offiicalsmallz1 had no idea what he was getting into and it’s been the best 8 months of life honestly.” The WeTV star added the hashtags “crazy,” “true love,” “Mama June,” “happiness” and “my forever.”

The mom of four recently opened up about her new romance and exclusively told In Touch that fans will get to see her new romance play out on the upcoming season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“He understands like what I’ve been through. Like, he knows everything, and I’ve been able to share parts of my life. that I’ve not ever been able to share with anybody,” the Georgia native shared about her new flame in the video interview. “He knows what’s going on in my past. He knows what’s went on, what’s going on now. And he’s like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna love you through it.’” Treasuring that the pair can just “be goofy together,” she mentioned that while Justin is supportive of her weight loss journey, he “does like thicker girls.”

Mama June first hinted at a “new boo” after showing off a fresh tattoo in October 2021 on Instagram. At the time, she didn’t give any hints about his identity, only captioning the post, “@princeofink always doing an awesome job thanks for hooking up my new boo with some ink see ya soon.”

Giving more details in December 2021, the reality TV star opened up about her love life on Facebook. “If they truly make you happy and they are who you want to be with for the rest of your life just make sure they know you are appreciative, grateful, and thankful to have them and lucky to have them tell them you love them even you are mad,” she wrote.