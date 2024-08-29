June “Mama June” Shannon paid tribute to late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell on what would have been her 30th birthday after she died following her cancer battle.

June, 45, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 28, to remember Anna by sharing a video that broke down the way people grieve. “Definitely how I feel some days as I miss [Anna] everyday [and] today she turns 30,” the reality star captioned the clip.

The video was told from the perspective of someone who lost a loved one and is now dealing with the grieving process. “I miss you. I just miss you,” text featured in the clip read. “I’m doing the best I can, I’m taking tiny, wobbly steps forward, but if you asked me how I’m doing … I just really f–king miss you.”

“I get through days, but there’s always that place where you should be, a space that no amount of time or effort will ever fill,” the clip continued.

Anna died at the age of 29 in December 2023 just 11 months after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Before the final days of her life were documented on season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon opened up about how they were honoring Anna’s legacy during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I would say for me it’s a struggle. I do carry her. She’s actually with me today,” June said as she showed off a tribute bracelet she got in honor of her late daughter’s memory. “We have jewelry and stuff that we carry. Like, she’s always with us. We talk about her all the time.”

Mega Agency

Meanwhile, Lauryn, 24, explained that they wanted to keep Anna’s memory alive for her daughters Kylee and Kaitlyn. June was granted custody of Kaitlyn, 11, following Anna’s death, and Kylee, 8, currently lives with her father, Michael Cardwell.

“We have Kaitlyn, too, so [that’s] definitely a consistent reminder in having Kaitlyn,” Lauryn shared. “We wanna keep that alive, too. Cause that is her mama.”

During the July 12 episode, June got emotional while discussing Anna’s death. “I just lay there thinking she’s gonna ask for medicine or she’s gonna do this, or she’s gonna do that, but we never get to see her again,” the mother of four said through tears. “We never get to touch her again or anything like that. It’s a lot.”

June’s husband, Justin Stroud, insisted that it was good she was letting her emotions out, though June said she wanted to stay strong for the sake of Kaitlyn. “You can’t tell somebody how to grieve,” she continued.

Justin, 36, later admitted he was worried for June during a private confessional. “Since Anna’s death, June’s trying to keep everything bottled up inside of her and she’s not wanting to talk about it. I’m not trying to tell her how to grieve,” he said. “I just want her to know that I’m here for her. It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to be mad, but you have to be willing to sit down and talk about it.”