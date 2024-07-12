Mama June asked a judge to force the Department of Family and Children Services to produce documents relating to her late daughter Anna Cardwell’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell — as the two fight over custody of Anna’s 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn Shannon.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, June, 44, demanded a rep for the government agency show up to court this month.

She demanded they produce copies of any and all notes, evaluations, reports, audio recordings, video recordings and any other documents or information obtained by the agency pertaining to Michael Cardwell, June Shannon and/or Kaitlyn.

June told the court she believed the Department of Family and Child Services had a file on the parties.

“Such evidence and testimony is material to the matters before the court to allow the court to make an informed decision regarding the best interest of the minor child in this custody action,” June’s lawyer wrote.

June filed a motion asking the judge presiding over the custody battle to order the agency the bring the file to court.

As In Touch previously reported, June and Michael have been going back and forth in court since Anna’s death in December 2023.

Anna died at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer. She left behind Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee, who she had with Michael. Michael is not the biological father to Kaitlyn.

Following Anna’s death, June filed an emergency petition demanding primary custody of Kaitlyn. She said the minor had been living with her since before Anna passed and it was in her best interest to stay with her. June claimed Kaitlyn’s biological father was not known.

A couple of days later, Michael filed his own case demanding primary custody of Kaitlyn. He claimed Anna’s daughters should not be separated following her death. In addition, he said he had raised Kaitlyn as his own while he was married to Anna.

June opposed Michael’s request and denied he was a father figure to Kaitlyn.

She accused him of being physically abusive to Anna during their marriage. In court documents, her lawyer wrote, “During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control.”

Michael denied the accusations. His lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

He continued, “They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all.”

A judge has yet to rule on June’s motion for the records. A hearing is set for later this month.