June “Mama June” Shannon admitted she was “hopeless” when daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell complained of intense pain amid her cancer battle.

In a teaser clip for the Friday, June 14, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shared by People, June, 44 was enjoying a relaxing moment smelling candles before Anna called her in a panic.

After she picked up the phone, June jokingly told Anna that she was interrupting her “candle unboxing.” Anna’s tone immediately changed as she said, “I don’t care. I just, mama, I just — I need to go to the hospital.”

“I’m in so much pain right now. I’m just hurting really bad, and I don’t know what happened, and it’s been like this for the past couple of days, and it’s just going to get worse,” she continued.

June told Anna they would “figure it out,” adding that she would call her husband, Justin Stroud, for help while he was out with his mother.

While she tried to remain calm for Anna, June expressed her frustrations about the situation in a confessional. “I mean, it sucks because I don’t have a driver’s license, and I’ve never drove and I always have to rely on somebody, and where we live at there is no car services,” she said. “There is no nothing like that. I don’t know what else to say in this bit. I’m hopeless as f—k.”

The clip then cut back to Anna telling June to “hurry up” during the call.

Anna announced she had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in March 2023. Nearly nine months later, June confirmed her eldest daughter had died as a result of the illness.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” the reality star wrote in an Instagram post on December 10, 2023. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Anna’s final months will be documented on upcoming episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis. Her husband, Eldridge Toney, previously explained that Anna “wanted” the film crew to capture the ups and downs of her cancer battle.

“She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it, and it is very rare,” he told People in December 2023.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.