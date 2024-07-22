Mama June scored a small victory in her bitter custody war against her late daughter Anna Cardwell‘s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court signed off on June’s request for records from the Department of Family and Children Services [DFCS].

“Such evidence and testimony is material to the matters before the court to allow the court to make an informed decision regarding the best interest of the minor child in this custody action,” June’s motion read.

The judge ordered a rep for DFCS to appear in court for him to inspect records related to June’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

Anna died at the age of 29 following a short battle with cancer. The reality star left behind two daughters: Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee.

Kaitlyn’s father was an old ex of Anna. Anna had Kylee with Michael.

Paras Griffin / Getty

Following Anna’s death, June, 44, filed an emergency petition seeking custody of Kaitlyn. She claimed Kaitlyn had moved in with her before Anna’s death and it would be best for her to continue raising her granddaughter.

A judge awarded June temporary custody of the child until a future hearing.

Michael filed a separate case seeking custody of Kaitlyn. He argued that he had raised the child as his own while he was married to Anna. Michael said it would be best not to split up Kaitlyn and Kylee following Anna’s death.

He accused June of having a “sordid” relationship with Anna during her lifetime.

June fiercely opposed Michael’s petition. She accused him of being abusive to her daughter.

“During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control,” the petition read.

Anna’s ex-husband denied the accusations. His lawyer, Donald Lewis Roberts, said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

Instagram

He added, “They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all.”

As In Touch first reported, on top of her subpoena to the DFCS, June fired off subpoenas to Anna’s widower, Eldridge Toney, and her ex-husband, Mike Thompson. She asked both of them to testify on her behalf at the hearing.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn filed a declaration in the battle. She told the court “I am electing and hereby expressing my desire and intent to reside primarily with my maternal grandmother, June Shannon. I do not wish to have set visitation with Michael Cardwell.”

“I also wish to speak to the Judge to inform the court of my wishes,” she added. A judge has yet to rule.