She’s showing support. Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward opened up about her transition from the hit television show to the world of porn back in September 2019, and now she is commending Mikaela Spielberg’s bravery to go public with her own adult film career aspirations. The California native tells In Touch exclusively she “applauds” Steven Spielberg’s daughter for “speaking her truth and for her sex positivity.”

“There are people out there who want to undermine her just because she wants to perform sexually and express herself that way,” Maitland, 43, tells In Touch exclusively, before giving the 23-year-old kudos. “Good for her for loving herself and being authentic with who she is and what she wants to do. And what a changing world we’re living in that her parents are supportive of her and not living under a public shame narrative the way so many other successful or famous parents would’ve in the past.”

Courtesy of Maitland Ward/Instagram

Mikaela was adopted by the A-list director and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as a child, and she highlighted what great parents they are during her tell-all interview with The Sun. The Nashville-based star said she told her mother and father about her new endeavor via FaceTime, claiming they were more “intrigued” than “upset” by her plans to appear in solo X-rated videos. Mikaela even opened up about her hopes to become an exotic dancer once she acquires her sex worker license.

Of course, Maitland also knows a thing or two about changing careers. The Disney alum had been thinking about dabbling in adult films for a while before she agreed to star in her first feature, Drive, as she previously told In Touch it was “a slow build.”

Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

While catching up with In Touch, the actress offers advice to Mikaela, saying she should continue speaking out about what she is and isn’t OK with. “I’d definitely tell her to go in and say what you want and don’t want in the setup. Have confidence in being the type of performer you want to be,” Maitland says. “People have a misconception that actors in porn are forced to do everything and have no say, which is completely false. Before any scene, you discuss all this. Nothing that you don’t want to happen is happening.”

“The majority of what she’ll have to deal with will be negativity from the outside world and their judgements on something I think most people are intrigued by,” the former TV personality concludes. “I find people who are negatively critical, if you retract positively with them, they tend to ask the most questions. They’re the most intrigued by it all.”