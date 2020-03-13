They’re on the prowl! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are officially “house hunting hardcore” as they prepare to welcome baby No. 2. On Friday, March 13, the former Married at First Sight bride shared on her Instagram Story that she and her family were touring some potential properties down in Sarasota, Florida.

“We just pulled in to our first home,” Jamie, 33, said in a video. “We started looking at fixer-uppers because, I mean, they’re obviously less expensive, and … we’re really picky on what we want.” Showing off the place, she continued, “It’s nothing to look at, trust me … but it could be a good fixer-upper!” Focusing in on a broken window boarded up with wood, the reality star admitted that it “wasn’t a pretty sight,” but reminded fans to “never judge a book by its cover.”

Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram

When she got to the “next casa,” she took fans on a miniature tour by hosting a video walkthrough. “I really wanted an open floor plan, but I like that this house is updated for the most part,” she shared. And someone very important was a fan. “It’s safe to say Gracie likes it,” the mom wrote as she shared a video of daughter Henley Grace, 2, running around and spinning in circles.

In a few months, the toddler will become a big sis as the family welcomes a baby boy. But that special day may come even sooner Jamie and Doug, 36, realized. Though her due date is May 11, the soon-to-be mom of two revealed on March 12 that she’s been experiencing some seriously intense Braxton Hicks contractions. She’s been dealing with the so-called “false labor” pains for months, but lately they’ve been getting worse. On one particular night, she even worried they might be the real deal.

“It scared the daylight outta me, [and] we almost went to the hospital,” the star admitted. It wasn’t her past miscarriages that had her scared her rainbow baby would “come early,” however. “We are so fortunate to be 31 weeks along, so even though it isn’t ideal, his chances of survival are strong!” she explained. “My concern is [because] we [are] in Florida [and] not home in Jersey. I have nothing for the baby here, and I don’t have a doc down here.”

Luckily, it seems to have turned out alright. Now, the star just has to relax. It sounds like finding the perfect Florida vacation home might be just what she needs.