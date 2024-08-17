Madonna Using Britney Spears' Instagram for 'Inspiration'

Madonna is back to her old routine of stripping down for risqué social media pics and hooking up with boytoys, which a source exclusively reveals to In Touch is inspired by her old pal Britney Spears!

“She spends hours in front of the mirror each day, dancing and grinding, fussing over the filters on her iPhone and gushing over Britney’s Instagram posts, which she uses for inspiration,” the insider says.

The Princess of Pop, 42, has long looked up to The Queen of Pop, 66, since she began singing as a little girl.

“I know when I was younger, I looked up to people,” the “Oops…I Did It Again” singer said at a press teleconference in November 2001, “like, you know, Janet Jackson and Madonna. They were major inspirations for me.”

Britney continued to gush about the “Like a Virgin” singer: “I have been a huge fan of Madonna since I was a little girl,” she’s quoted as saying in the 2002 book Madonnastyle. “She’s the person that I’ve really looked up to. I would really, really like to be a legend like Madonna.”

As Britney’s star rose in the early 2000s, she got to live out her dream and even collaborate with Madonna on her album, In the Zone, released in 2003. They made the song “Me Against the Music” together – and even shared a kiss on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards that year!

“In a perfect world, they’d be hanging out,” the source says, “and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility if Madonna can find time to be in L.A., or Britney makes good on her plan to travel outside of her comfort zone.”

In 2004 the mentor-mentee relationship between the two singers strengthened further, as Madonna got Britney involved in the Kabbalah Centre. Britney would later ditch the religion, telling fans she no longer “studies Kabbalah” and that her “baby is [her] religion.”

Britney leaving Kabbalah didn’t hurt their relationship, though, and when the teen pop star struggled during the mid-2000s due to her fame, it was something Madonna could relate to.

“There’s a ton of respect between these two, they’re still in touch and Madonna sees her more as a friend and potential sidekick than any type of sympathy case, which goes a long way with Britney.”

After closing her six-month The Celebration Tour in May, which ended with the biggest standalone concert of all time, a free show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, totaling 1.6 million attendees, Madonna has been hard at work finishing her autobiographical biopic, Who’s That Girl.

Britney is similarly trying to tell her own version of her story, as she’s been working on an autobiography, The Woman in Me, since 2022. The book released in October 2023 and has already sold more than 2 million copies.

“The folks in her world have long since given up trying to change or talk sense into Madonna, so at this point she’s looking for allies and like-minded friends to hang with.”

“Britney fits the bill perfectly!”