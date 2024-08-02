Madonna Is 'Worried' About Son David 'Scavenging for Food'

Madonna’s son David Banda has caused a major stir by revealing he’s “scavenging for food” on the streets of New York City – as his superstar mom worries history could repeat itself after losing her homeless brother Anthony Ciccone last year, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“She’s saying he was only joking about being poor and that he’s well looked after,” the insider says, “which is true, because she does provide for him and her door is always open if he needs help of any kind.”

The “Material Girl” singer, 65, has six children total: two biological and four adopted. She shares Lourdes, 27, with Carlos Leon and Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star completed her family by adopting David, 18, from Malawi, and later Mercy, 18, and twins Estere and Stella, 11, from the same country.

“David is a restless spirit who’s been aching to break free from her shadow for some time,” the source says. “Now, he’s out on his own and doing as much as he can on his own dime, which is admirable but it does come with an element of risk as he’s very open about being her son.”

The pop legend’s concern for her son is very real, as she’s no stranger to family tragedy. The “Like a Prayer” singer’s brother Anthony battled addiction for years. After spending time on the streets and living under a bridge in the singer’s home state of Michigan, he ultimately checked into rehab, where Madonna visited and cared for him. He sadly died at age 66 in February 2023.

“They were all there for him and, despite being estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support,” an insider told People in February 2023. “Family members, including Madonna, visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Broken up over the death of her brother, Madonna posted a tender remembrance of him on Instagram after his death: “Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl. You planted many important seeds.”

Anthony introduced his sister to many of her artistic influences, she said, including Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac and expansive thinking.

“Though a loner – isolated throughout much of his adult life by the addiction that contributed to his early demise – he was nonetheless enlivened by community and a sense of belonging,” his obituary read.

Now, our source says the singer is terrified her son could be targeted because of his link to his mega-famous mom and suffer the same fate as her brother.

“Like any mother,” the source tells, “Madonna is worried in case that makes him something of a target, plus she knows better than most how awful it can be out on the streets having seen Anthony suffer for so many years.”

The source continues, “David’s hanging in some rough areas and he’s around some sketchy people, so his mom is right to be worried.”