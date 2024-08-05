Madonna Has a ‘Penchant for Payback’ in Feud With Beyonce

In a brewing pop culture feud, Madonna is ready to strike back after catching wind of what many believe was a subtle jab from Beyoncé!

“Madonna doesn’t take slights lightly,” spills an insider close to the Material Girl, 65.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“She has a long memory and a penchant for payback. She’s just waiting for the right opportunity!”

The source of the tension is a recent photo Beyoncé posted that features her Cowboy Carter album placed in front of Madonna’s records.

“Beyoncé is known for her meticulous attention to detail,” tells the source. “This was a professional photo shoot aimed to throw shade at Madonna!”