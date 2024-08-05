Madonna Has a ‘Penchant for Payback’ in Feud With Beyonce

Is Madonna Feuding With Beyonce? Material Girl Has a ‘Penchant for Payback’
In a brewing pop culture feud, Madonna is ready to strike back after catching wind of what many believe was a subtle jab from Beyoncé!
“Madonna doesn’t take slights lightly,” spills an insider close to the Material Girl, 65.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
“She has a long memory and a penchant for payback. She’s just waiting for the right opportunity!”
The source of the tension is a recent photo Beyoncé posted that features her Cowboy Carter album placed in front of Madonna’s records.
“Beyoncé is known for her meticulous attention to detail,” tells the source. “This was a professional photo shoot aimed to throw shade at Madonna!”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.